Former Uber executive Ratul Ghosh joins online retail platform DealShare

Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Incubation-backed social commerce startup and e-tailer DealShare has appointed Ratul Ghosh as its Chief Growth and Marketing Officer.

Ghosh, who joined in October, will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion agenda for DealShare and fulfilling the company’s vision to become the country's leading retailer by catering to middle and lower-income families, DealShare said in a statement.

Before joining DealShare, Ghosh worked for three years at global ride-hailing start-up Uber as the head of rider operations for India and South Asia.

Ghosh, a mechanical engineer who pursued his MBA from IIM Calcutta, has also co-founded three firms including Mansionly, ShopWest and Ureqa. Prior to that, he has worked at companies such as eBay, Philips, HCL and the Tata Administrative Service.

“Improving the quality of living of the middle and lower-middle class is what DealShare stands for and this deep-rooted vision is what has attracted me here. The founders and the team have a 360-degree understanding of the ecosystem and I am a huge fan of the innovation that DealShare has brought into the e-tail ecosystem,” said Ghosh.

"In the next two years, we are looking to become number one retailer of choice for the next 500 million unaddressed population of India and Ratul’s partnership with DealShare will be crucial to drive this growth vision,” said Vineet Rao, Founder & CEO, DealShare.

Jaipur-based DealShare, operated by Merabo Labs Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2018 by Vineet Rao, Sourjyendu Medda, Sankar Bora, Rishav Dev and Rajat Shikhar. The start-up offers grocery, essentials and home care products targeted at middle- and lower-income groups through a community group buying model.

It claims to have a presence in more than 60 cities across 5 states and has served around 50 lakh consumers and is adding lakhs of new consumers every month.

This year, it has already raised nearly $150 million worth of debt and equity funds in three tranches from existing and new investors.

In the latest round in July this year, Dealshare had secured $144 million (about Rs 1,076 crore) in a Series D round of funding led by Tiger Global.

In April, the startup raised Rs 70 crore ($9.2 million) from venture debt provider Alteria Capital. Earlier this year, it had raised Rs 25 crore (around $3.4 million) in funding from venture debt provider InnoVen Capital.

Last year, DealShare had raised $21 million (around Rs 155 crore) as part of its Series C funding round led by private equity firm Westbridge Capital.