Questt, focused on building a technology stack for teachers, has raised Rs 9.6 crore (around $1.3 million) in a seed funding round.

The round has been led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from AET Fund, Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, 91springboard founder Pranay Gupta, LivSpace’s Ramakant Sharma, First Cheque, and founders of Razorpay.

Questt, operated by Reallearning Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up by Akhil Singh, Mohsin, and Rohit Pande. The company says its platform automates homework assessment for teachers, while gamifying homework completion for students.

The company will use the capital it has raised to expand user base, focus on product development and hire talent.

DealShare

DealShare, a social commerce startup and e-tailer, has raised Rs 25 crore (around $3.4 million) in funding from venture debt provider InnoVen Capital, it said on Thursday.

The development comes after grocery-focused DealShare raised $21 million (around Rs 155 crore) as part of its Series C funding round led by private equity firm Westbridge Capital.

Alpha Wave Incubation, a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, and Z3Partners, a Mumbai-based early-growth private equity fund, also participated in that round.

DealShare, operated by Brisam Retail Pvt Ltd, said it has so far raised Rs 267 crore. Set up by CEO Vineet Rao, the startup says its platform focuses on providing new internet users with products at affordable prices.

It currently maintains a presence across five states and 25 cities, with more than two million users.

All-Star Games

All-Star Games, a sports-focused games studio, has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) in pre-Series A capital.

The round in Bengaluru-based All-Star Games has been led by gaming and digital-focused venture fund Lumikai along with participation from Play Ventures, a Singapore and Helsinki-focused firm.

Lumikai, the interactive-media focused firm that floated its maiden early-stage investment vehicle in August, was set up by Salone Sehgal and Justin Keeling. It previously led a seed round in Bombay Play.

Previously known as Deftouch, All-Star Games was set up by Ninad Bhagwat and Keshav Sunder. The studio specialises in live multiplayer sports games, with a focus on cricketing.

The company has so far released at least two titles in the cricketing space, Cricket Star and RCB Cricket, and is in the process of developing its next property, All Star Cricket. It is also in the process of hiring.

Bijnis

Bijnis, a business-to-business startup that focuses on solving problems faced by factories and manufacturers in the unorganised sector, has concluded a secondary transaction.

This transaction saw early investors sell stakes to Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, Offbusiness’ Asish Mohapatra, Policybazaar’s Sarvbir Singh, Smile Group co-founder Manish Vij, and others.

The development comes after the B2B company in July last year raised $10 million (around Rs 75 crore) in a Series A round led by venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners.

At the time, the Bijnis said it would use the capital to help manufacturers grow their business by expanding their distribution network of retailers across India.

Shoopy

Shoopy, a retail-technology startup that focuses on small and medium businesses (SMB), has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its seed round.

Investors in this exercise include US-based Campanile Investments LLC and Delhi-headquartered Redcliffe Capital, Delhi-based Shoopy said.

Shoopy, operated by Clevup Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up in January last year by Amit Kumar and Indar Kriplani. The startup says its platform provides an end-to-end suite for SMB owners to digitise their business as well as grow revenues.

Shoopy will use the capital it has raised to scale its products and businesses, and launch more features for products. The company says it has a customer base of over 40,000 retailers and a month-on-month growth of 50%.