Cheerio AI, Peping secure early-stage funding

Cheerio AI founders (from left) Nishant Das, Avinash Upadhyay, Priam Jain

AI-based customer engagement platform Cheerio AI and gut health brand Peping have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Cheerio AI focuses on customer engagement and customer lifetime value optimization. It unifies marketing, support, sales, and communication workflows into a single platform, enabling enterprises to engage customers seamlessly across channels.

The company said it plans to use the funds to build multi-modal AI capabilities, including a proprietary small-model LLM for ad generation and expand its offerings from messaging into voice and video. It will also use the funds to scale AI-driven automation and strengthen enterprise-grade capabilities to help customers drive faster growth, higher engagement, and better ROI, while ensuring security and compliance.

Bengaluru-based Peping has raised Rs 2.5 crore in a funding round led by IAN Angel Fund.

The startup, founded by Chirag Maheshwari and Prateek Maheshwari, offers low-calorie prebiotic fizzy drinks and probiotic digestive shots designed for daily consumption.