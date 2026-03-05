Cheerio AI, Peping secure early-stage funding

AI-based customer engagement platform Cheerio AI and gut health brand Peping have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds.
Cheerio AI has raised Rs 8 crore ($0.8 million) in a seed funding round led by Artha Venture Fund II. Hyderabad Angels, TiE Angels, LetsVenture, Invention Engine and a few angel investors also participated in the round.
Cheerio AI focuses on customer engagement and customer lifetime value optimization. It unifies marketing, support, sales, and communication workflows into a single platform, enabling enterprises to engage customers seamlessly across channels.
The company said it plans to use the funds to build multi-modal AI capabilities, including a proprietary small-model LLM for ad generation and expand its offerings from messaging into voice and video. It will also use the funds to scale AI-driven automation and strengthen enterprise-grade capabilities to help customers drive faster growth, higher engagement, and better ROI, while ensuring security and compliance.
Bengaluru-based Peping has raised Rs 2.5 crore in a funding round led by IAN Angel Fund.
The startup, founded by Chirag Maheshwari and Prateek Maheshwari, offers low-calorie prebiotic fizzy drinks and probiotic digestive shots designed for daily consumption.
The capital will be used to expand distribution, strengthen supply chain capabilities, invest in brand building, and launch new product flavours.