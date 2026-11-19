FMO leads fresh funding round in InPrime Finserv

(From left) InPrime co-founders Rajat Singh, Sneh Thakur and Manish Raj

InPrime Finserv, a fintech lender that counts venture capital firm Pravega Ventures, Z47, and InfoEdge Ventures as its investors, has raised $10.7 million (around Rs 101 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO.

The firm’s existing investors Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India) and Pravega Ventures also participated in the round. However, it did not disclose the contribution of each investor.

VCCircle had earlier reported that the company was in advanced stages of pocketing funding from FMO.

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InPrime will utilise the funds to expand its reach in existing product segments and diversify into micro-mortgage products. It will also deepen its investments in AI-driven use cases across agentic AI and AI copilots.

“These capabilities (AI) are particularly relevant to the segment InPrime serves, where effective credit underwriting requires interpreting unstructured data, understanding customers beyond conventional financial metrics, and delivering services at scale in vernacular languages,” it said in a note.

InPrime is owned and operated by Bengaluru-based non-bank lender STK Credit. The company was founded by Sneh Thakur, Manish Raj and Rajat Singh in 2021, and began operations in 2023.

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InPrime serves the informal prime segment like kirana shop owners, dairy farmers, and beauty parlour owners. The fintech lender has disbursed nearly Rs 517 crore so far. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at nearly Rs 333 crore as of September 30.

“This funding will help us take that model further, expand our reach and use technology and AI to serve our customers better at scale,” said Rajat Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of InPrime Finserv in the note. “We are delighted to welcome FMO as our lead investor and are grateful to our existing investors for their continued belief and support,” he added.

With the latest round, the company’s total funding stands at Rs 190 crore.

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Last year, InPrime Finserv raised Rs 50 crore (around $6.02 million then) in an extended Series A round led by Pravega Ventures, with participation from existing investors Z47, InfoEdge Ventures, and Kettleborough VC.

In early 2024, it had raised $3 million in Series A funding from Matrix Partners India (now Z47), InfoEdge Ventures, Kettleborough VC, and Titan Capital.

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