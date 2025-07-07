InPrime Finserv, WiseLife, Divine Hindu secure early-stage funding
InPrime Finserv, WiseLife, Divine Hindu secure early-stage funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 07 Jul 2025
InPrime Finserv founders (from left) Rajat Singh, Sneh Thakur, and Manish Kumar Raj

Finance company InPrime Finserv, wellness brand WiseLife, and spiritual lifestyle startup Divine Hindu have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said Monday.

InPrime Finserv has raised Rs 50 crore ($6.02 million) in an extended Series A funding round led by Pravega Ventures, with participation from existing investors Z47, InfoEdge Ventures, and Kettleborough VC.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) said the capital will drive its expansion across various geographies in India.

Founded in 2021 by Sneh Thakur, Manish Kumar Raj, and Rajat Singh, InPrime Finserv focuses on serving micro and nano entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals, small retailers, and individuals engaged in agriculture and allied sectors.

WiseLife has raised Rs 8 crore in a pre-Series A round from Rukam Capital to scale its manufacturing capabilities for yoga mats and other wellness products.

The startup offers a comprehensive range of yoga and home fitness essentials, including biodegradable yoga mats, fitness gear, and lifestyle accessories.

“The current funding round will help us scale from a boutique brand to India's number one yoga brand. We will be able to do a lot more experimenting and develop even better products and content for yoga and fitness enthusiasts,” said Prateek Kedia, founder of WiseLife.

Spiritual lifestyle brand Divine Hindu has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from BeyondSeed, D2C Insider Super Angels, and Signal Ventures. 

The funding will help the company expand in India and overseas, broaden its spiritual product offerings, and build a strong online community centered around Hindu traditions.

Founded by brothers Aniruddha Singhai and Anurodh Singhai, Divine Hindu offers certified devotional and spiritual products, including rudraksha, tulsi, karungali, sandalwood, incense (agarbatti), brass idols, puja kits, sacred jewellery, gemstones, and religious books.

