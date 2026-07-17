After buying PropTiger, Aurum PropTech to acquire Housing.com from REA

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Aurum PropTech Ltd has agreed to acquire online real estate platform Housing.com from REA India in an all-stock deal valued at Rs 458 crore ($47.5 million), as the Mumbai-listed proptech company looks to build an integrated real estate technology platform.

The acquisition will be executed through the purchase of 100% of Locon Solutions Pvt Ltd, the owner of Housing.com, from REA India. As consideration, Aurum will issue 19.79 million equity shares to REA India through a preferential allotment, it said in a stock-exchange filing.

Following the transaction, REA India's stake in Aurum PropTech will rise to 24.9% from 5.54%, making it one of the company's largest shareholders.

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Housing.com was founded in 2012 by a group of IIT Bombay graduates led by Rahul Yadav. The company raised more than $160 million from investors including SoftBank, Nexus Venture Partners and Helion Venture Partners before a series of management changes and strategic shifts derailed its operations.

In 2017, rival PropTiger acquired Housing.com in an all-stock merger that also brought in $55 million of fresh capital from Australia's REA Group and SoftBank. Following the transaction, PropTiger co-founder Dhruv Agarwala took charge of the combined business, while Housing.com and PropTiger continued to operate as separate consumer brands.

REA Group, which increased its ownership over the combined business in subsequent years, rebranded Elara Technologies as REA India in 2021 and integrated Housing.com and PropTiger under one umbrella. Aurum acquired PropTiger last year for Rs 86.45 crore in an all-stock deal that gave REA a 5.54% stake in the listed company.

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Aurum said the acquisition will combine Housing.com's marketplace with its existing proptech ecosystem, enabling it to integrate consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage, rentals and property transactions on a single AI-powered platform.

Housing.com generated Rs 687.5 crore in revenue in the financial year through March 2025, compared with Rs 447.5 crore in FY24. For FY26, it reported unaudited revenue of Rs 309.9 crore.

The transaction is expected to close before September 30, 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

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