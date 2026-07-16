Blackstone unveils Asia-Pacific infrastructure platform, names India head

Ami Momaya, Head of Infrastructure, India, Blackstone

Private equity giant Blackstone has launched its Asia-Pacific infrastructure platform and appointed Ami Momaya as managing director and head of infrastructure for India, in a move that underscores its commitment to expanding infrastructure investments in the region.

Momaya is Blackstone’s first dedicated infrastructure hire in the Asia-Pacific region, it said in a statement. The appointment marks a meaningful expansion of the firm’s regional capabilities, building on more than two decades of investment experience across Asia.

“Infrastructure remains a strategic priority for the firm, and we continue to see significant opportunities across APAC’s fast-growing markets,” said Sean Klimczak, global head, infrastructure at Blackstone. “Establishing our platform in the region strengthens our ability to bring Blackstone’s global scale, expertise, and long-term capital to invest in the critical infrastructure underpinning economic growth.”

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Ami Momaya said India is one of the most compelling infrastructure markets in the world, driven by strong economic growth, accelerating digitalization, and continued policy support. “I look forward to partnering with Blackstone’s various teams to help build the firm’s Infrastructure platform in India,” she said.

Momaya brings extensive experience in infrastructure investing. Most recently, she served as a managing director at KKR India. Prior to that, she held senior investment roles at the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she spent 17 years, playing a key role in establishing the firm’s India infrastructure business.

Blackstone’s infrastructure platform manages $84 billion in assets and continues to build momentum across India and the wider Asia-Pacific region. Recently, Blackstone-backed Australian firm AirTrunk signed a letter of intent for land allotment in Maharashtra for a proposed data centre project involving an investment of $21.05 billion.

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Blackstone Infrastructure Partners invests across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure, and water and waste infrastructure.

“We seek to apply a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to large-scale infrastructure assets with a focus on delivering stable, long-term capital appreciation together with a predictable annual cash flow yield. Our approach to infrastructure investing is one that focuses on responsible stewardship and stakeholder engagement to create value for our investors and the communities we serve,” the company said.

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