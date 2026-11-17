Ashika PE hits first close of maiden fund

Ashika Private Equity Advisors Pvt Ltd, the private equity investment management arm of Ashika Group, has hit the first close of its maiden fund, Ashika Growth Equity Fund I, at Rs 220 crore ($23.5 million), the company said in a statement.

Structured as a Category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), it has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore. Its sponsor, Ashika Group, has committed Rs 100 crore.

The fund aims to invest in 12-15 companies, with an investment size of Rs 50-100 crore per company.

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It will primarily target early-growth and late-stage businesses with validated products, established revenue streams and profitable unit economics, or a clearly defined path to profitability. It will focus on businesses with differentiated offerings, strong founding teams, sustainable competitive advantages, and the potential to emerge as market leaders.

The fund has already made two investments in late-stage companies: consumer electronics maker Atomberg and critical minerals recycler Lohum.

"We intend to maintain a concentrated portfolio and work closely with our investee companies on areas such as capital allocation, operational improvement, governance, organisation-building and market expansion,” said Sarvesh Kanodia and Sougata Roy, managing partners at Ashika Private Equity. “Backed by Ashika Group's institutional network and three-decade financial services franchise, we aim to be the partner of choice for India's next generation of manufacturing leaders.”

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Ashika Growth Equity Fund I will invest across business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-government (B2G) models, with a focus on manufacturing-led themes such as defence, aerospace, power, electronics, industrials, and climate-related opportunities, including the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

The fund will also selectively explore opportunities in consumer durables, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and logistics.

"India is at a defining point in its economic journey, with manufacturing capabilities expanding and consumption patterns evolving rapidly. We believe there is a significant opportunity to partner with businesses that have established strong fundamentals and are now at an inflection point in their growth journey,” said Chirag Jain, chief executive officer of Ashika Group.

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“We will work closely with founders and management teams, bringing strategic guidance, operational expertise and access to the right networks to help build enduring businesses. Our focus will remain on disciplined investing, sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” Jain added.

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