Canonicus Capital marks first close of Special Situations Fund
VCCircleVCCircle
Login
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Canonicus Capital marks first close of Special Situations Fund

Canonicus Capital marks first close of Special Situations Fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 16 Nov 2026
  • Listen to Story
Canonicus Capital marks first close of Special Situations Fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Canonicus Capital, a boutique real estate private equity and investment management firm, has marked the first close of its Special Situations Fund that is targeting a corpus of Rs 500 crore (around $53.2 million).

It had marked the first close of the vehicle at Rs 192 crore.

The capital will be deployed into selected opportunities across the National Capital Region (NCR), in situations where disciplined capital allocation, strong governance and active execution are crucial, according to a press statement issued by the company.

Advertisement

Separately, Canonicus Capital also said Rajan Gupta, who served as the executive director, has been promoted to managing director. Gupta played a key role in driving the fundraise and will continue to lead the firm's fundraising initiatives, investment strategy and execution, it said.

“The first close gives us the flexibility to approach the next stage with discipline, and our focus now is deploying capital prudently and delivering returns for our investors,” said Gupta, managing director, Canonicus Capital.

“NCR is a competitive market, with significant capital competing for a limited pool of quality projects. Yet several fundamentally sound businesses and projects remain overlooked due to governance gaps, capital constraints and execution challenges. We see opportunities to create value through disciplined investing and hands-on execution, while protecting investor capital and pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns,” he added.

Advertisement

Canonicus specialises in special situations and last-mile real estate financing. It collected  Rs 311 crore for its first private equity fund targeting real estate opportunities in the NCR, including last-mile completion financing.

Canonicus Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Indel Money's fundraise stalls amid volatility in gold prices

Finance

Indel Money's fundraise stalls amid volatility in gold prices

Premium
EPFO may soon co-invest with SIDBI in alternative investment funds

Finance

EPFO may soon co-invest with SIDBI in alternative investment funds

Premium
We are playing offence, not just preserving capital: Sahu Group FO's Shrishti Sahu

Finance

We are playing offence, not just preserving capital: Sahu Group FO's Shrishti Sahu

Oister Global unveils fund to bet on deep-tech startups

Finance

Oister Global unveils fund to bet on deep-tech startups

Premium
Deals Digest: PE-VC activity cools during festive week; M&As subdued

Finance

Deals Digest: PE-VC activity cools during festive week; M&As subdued

Paytm gets preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence; shares hit record high

Finance

Paytm gets preliminary RBI nod for wallet licence; shares hit record high

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW