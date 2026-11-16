Canonicus Capital marks first close of Special Situations Fund

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Canonicus Capital, a boutique real estate private equity and investment management firm, has marked the first close of its Special Situations Fund that is targeting a corpus of Rs 500 crore (around $53.2 million).

It had marked the first close of the vehicle at Rs 192 crore.

The capital will be deployed into selected opportunities across the National Capital Region (NCR), in situations where disciplined capital allocation, strong governance and active execution are crucial, according to a press statement issued by the company.

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Separately, Canonicus Capital also said Rajan Gupta, who served as the executive director, has been promoted to managing director. Gupta played a key role in driving the fundraise and will continue to lead the firm's fundraising initiatives, investment strategy and execution, it said.

“The first close gives us the flexibility to approach the next stage with discipline, and our focus now is deploying capital prudently and delivering returns for our investors,” said Gupta, managing director, Canonicus Capital.

“NCR is a competitive market, with significant capital competing for a limited pool of quality projects. Yet several fundamentally sound businesses and projects remain overlooked due to governance gaps, capital constraints and execution challenges. We see opportunities to create value through disciplined investing and hands-on execution, while protecting investor capital and pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns,” he added.

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Canonicus specialises in special situations and last-mile real estate financing. It collected Rs 311 crore for its first private equity fund targeting real estate opportunities in the NCR, including last-mile completion financing.

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