RBI tells Tata Sons to comply with listing rule

A man walks past the Tata logo at a convention centre in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told Tata Sons it must comply with applicable regulations, including a rule requiring the company to list its shares, according to a communication reviewed by Reuters, deepening pressure on the salt-to-software conglomerate to go public after more than a century as a private company.

The RBI sent the communication in response to a request from Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, seeking clarity on rules applicable to large non-bank lenders after the regulator rejected its application to deregister in September.

Email queries sent to Tata Sons and the RBI were not answered immediately.

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Tata Sons controls businesses including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Air India, and has remained unlisted for more than a century.

Tata Trusts, the controlling charities that hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, had proposed restructuring the holding company to sidestep the RBI requirement to list its shares, as the group fights to keep Tata Sons private.

The RBI's communication on Monday did not refer to any proposal from the Trusts but said Tata Sons was advised to comply with its rules, "including the requirement of listing."

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The communication from the RBI comes amid a public rift between the Trusts and Tata Sons. The charities have opposed the board's reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and its decision to pursue a stock market listing.

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