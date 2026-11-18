Fairfax exits IIFL Finance in $370 mn block deal

Fairfax logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Canada's Fairfax sold its entire stake in India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million) on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

More than 56 million shares of the non-banking lender changed hands in the transaction, with the floor price set at 611 rupees per share, the source said.

Fairfax held a 13.64% stake in IIFL as of October 31, according to exchange data.

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Neither company responded to requests for comment.

IIFL Finance shares rose as much as 6.5% to 678.10 rupees following the deal.

Reuters reported Fairfax's plans to exit IIFL Finance last week, adding that the sale is intended to unlock ‌funds for Fairfax's purchase of a 60% stake in IDBI Bank from India's federal government and the country's largest insurer.

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The IDBI deal, valued at 528.78 billion rupees, is ​among India's largest cross-border banking transactions.

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