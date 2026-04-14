Flipkart picks insider to head Myntra as it prepares for IPO

Credit: 123RF.com

India's Flipkart said on Monday it has appointed insider Sharon Pais as the head of its online fashion unit Myntra, effective immediately.

Pais, who has been with the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm since 2013, was most recently the head of Flipkart Fashion. She will succeed Nandita Sinha, who has been heading Myntra since 2022 and is now leaving the company.

Pais will report directly to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

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Her appointment comes amid a leadership shake-up as Flipkart, which competes with Amazon in India, is gearing up for its initial public offering. It had acquired Myntra in 2014.

Flipkart, which started in 2007 by selling books online, was valued at around $37 billion in 2024, when Alphabet's Google picked up a $350 million stake.

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