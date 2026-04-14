Flipkart picks insider to head Myntra as it prepares for IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Flipkart picks insider to head Myntra as it prepares for IPO

Flipkart picks insider to head Myntra as it prepares for IPO

By Reuters

  • 14 Apr 2026
  • Listen to Story
Flipkart picks insider to head Myntra as it prepares for IPO
Credit: 123RF.com

India's Flipkart said on Monday it has appointed insider Sharon Pais as the head of its online fashion unit Myntra, effective immediately.

Pais, who has been with the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm since 2013, was most recently the head of Flipkart Fashion. She will succeed Nandita Sinha, who has been heading Myntra since 2022 and is now leaving the company.

Pais will report directly to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Advertisement

Her appointment comes amid a leadership shake-up as Flipkart, which competes with Amazon in India, is gearing up for its initial public offering. It had acquired Myntra in 2014.

Flipkart, which started in 2007 by selling books online, was valued at around $37 billion in 2024, when Alphabet's Google picked up a $350 million stake.

Advertisement
FlipkartMyntraIPOSharon Pais

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Zepto-backer General Catalyst names Palo Alto Networks CEO to board

People

Zepto-backer General Catalyst names Palo Alto Networks CEO to board

Premium
Africa-focussed PE firm DPI elevates two partners to co-head PE business

People

Africa-focussed PE firm DPI elevates two partners to co-head PE business

Bay Capital hires former Naspers, Delhivery execs for new late-stage fund

People

Bay Capital hires former Naspers, Delhivery execs for new late-stage fund

Ares ropes in former Goldman Sachs exec to head Asia credit ops

People

Ares ropes in former Goldman Sachs exec to head Asia credit ops

Premium
Secondaries PE firm TR Capital appoints Eight Roads exec to lead India ops

Finance

Secondaries PE firm TR Capital appoints Eight Roads exec to lead India ops

Neo Alternative enters real estate, partners former WSB leadership

Infrastructure

Neo Alternative enters real estate, partners former WSB leadership

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW