Fireside Ventures in talks to invest in D2C fashion brand

Premium Kanwaljit Singh, founder, Fireside Ventures

Consumer-focused venture capital firm Fireside Ventures, which is currently investing from its nearly two-year-old $225 million (Rs 1,865 crore) third investment vehicle, is in the advanced stages of discussions to invest in a direct-to-consumer fashion brand, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Fireside Ventures, which primarily invests in consumer segments ......