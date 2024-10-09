Figr, ZenStatement, Swara Fincare, three others bag funding

Chirag Singla (left) and Moksh Garg, co-founders of Figr

Design platform Figr, finance automation and cashflow management platform ZenStatement, non-bank lender Swara Fincare, health-tech platform Humm Care, and game publisher Deftouch have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru-based Figr has secured $2.25 million in Series A funding led by venture capital firm Kalaari Capital, with participation from Antler, Golden Sparrow, and angel investors.

Advertisement

The new capital will be used to enhance Figr's core technology, particularly its custom AI models for UI/UX design. Additionally, the company plans to expand its products and growth teams, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Moksh Garg and Chirag Singla, Figr is an AI-powered design platform helping product teams in creating user interfaces.

Sorich

Advertisement

BizDateUp, which provides support services to startups, has invested $1 million in Sorich, a pharmaceutical packaging company, as part of a pre-IPO funding round.

Sorich will use the funds to optimize production capacity and enhance working capital, facilitate the development of patented products and necessary certifications. It will also use the capital to upgrade machinery to produce high-margin products, including the recently introduced Heat Transfer Labels (HTL), the company said in a statement.

The company reported revenue of $2.4 million in 2023-24 and has a target of reaching $7.2 million in the current fiscal year. Its planned expansion into Sikkim is expected to generate an additional $1.8-2.4 million in revenue, it said.

Advertisement

ZenStatement, an AI-powered finance automation and cashflow management platform, has raised $1.62 million in seed funding led by 3One4 Capital and Boldcap VC, with participation from Dynamis Ventures and Atrium Angels.

ZenStatement (formerly known as SimpliFin) was founded in 2023 by Sourabh Nolkha and Ankit Narsaria. It is an analytics and cashflow management solution for enterprises with high volumes of transactions. It helps businesses monitor, optimize, reconcile, and forecast their cash flows while providing insights through AI-driven natural language queries.

Advertisement

NBFC Swara Fincare has secured Rs 19.4 crore as part of Series A Funding, led by UC Impower and with the participation of Piper Serica Angel Fund and the founders. Swara aims to double its assets by the end of this financial year, it said in a statement.

With over 45 branches across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, Swara claims to have impacted more than 35,000 households. With this fresh funding, the venture will focus on ramping up its distribution network, developing innovative new products, and enhancing its technology platform.

Advertisement

Swara Fincare was founded in March 2022 by Dev Verma, Mukund Madhav, and Sumit Ranjan. It provides loans to micro and small entrepreneurs in under-served regions, particularly in Tier 3 and 4 cities.

Humm Care

Humm Care has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round that valued the startup at $5 million.

It provides employee healthcare benefits and specialized care programs to large corporates, MNCs and startups across India. This investment will enable Humm Care to scale its innovative healthcare services, enhance its product offerings, and expand its reach both within India and beyond, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Carina Kohli, Humm Care is a health-tech platform offering personalized, comprehensive healthcare benefits and solutions to employees through partnerships with organizations.

Deftouch

Deftouch (previously known as All Star Games), an Indian game publisher behind the hit cricket game- ‘King of Cricket’, has raised an undisclosed amount in its latest follow-on round. The round was co-led by KRAFTON India, T-Accelerate Capital, and existing investor Lumikai. It also saw participation from Play Ventures and Visceral Capital.

With this fundraise, the company aims to develop new games, and talent to scale its gaming studio.

Founded by Ninad Bhagwat and Keshav Sunder, Deftouch is a developer and publisher of hybrid-casual mobile games, with a specific focus on the sports category.

Early investors of Deftouch include Kalaari Capital and angel investor Arun Venkatachalam. In 2021, the company raised $1.5 million from Lumikai and Play Ventures.

Share article on Leave Your Comments