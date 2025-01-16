Fambo, KisaanSay, House of ChikanKari, three others bag fresh funding

Aakriti Rawal (L) and Poonam Rawal, co-founders, House of Chikankari

Food brands Fambo and KisaanSay, ethnic wear brand House of Chikankari, and three other startups have raised early-stage funding, the companies announced Thursday.

Foodtech startup Fambo has raised Rs 21 crore, or about $2.5 million, in an early-stage funding round that was led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from serial entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney and several other investors.

The Noida-based startup, which was founded in 2022, operates a platform to procure fresh produce by connecting restaurants, hotels and cloud kitchens directly with farmers. It also operates a micro-processing unit for semi-processed food items for restaurants.

The funds will be used to expand Fambo's presence in North India, recruit more staff at its technology and supply chain teams, increase marketing efforts, upgrade its microprocessing centres, and increase the use of automation, the company's founder and CEO Akshay Tripathi told VCCircle.

Fambo said in a statement that it was in the black in the third quarter of FY25.

KisaanSay, a food brand, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures.

Founded by Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, KisaanSay connects farmers directly with consumers.

The brand collaborates with farmer groups in natural farming regions such as mountain valleys, forests, tribal areas, and drylands. All products are grown, processed, and packaged locally.

The fresh funds will be used to strengthen company’s marketing efforts, expand its team, and scale operations. The company aims to broaden its product portfolio and distribution network.

House of Chikankari, a Delhi-based ethnic wear brand, has raised Rs 4 crore ($ 0.47 million) from angel investors and micro-VC funds. The investors include Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, Atomberg founder Manoj Meena, Curefoods foudner Ankit Nagori, The Man Company founder Hitesh Dhingra, along with Tudip Ventures, Alluvium Capital, and Aurinko Partners.

Founded by the mother-daughter duo Poonam Rawal and Aakriti Rawal, the company stated that the newly-raised funds will be used to enhance marketing efforts, expand the team, and scale the business with a goal of achieving Rs 100 crore in revenue.

Constelli, a startup specialising in design, development, and testing processes in the aerospace and defense sectors, has raised $3 million in pre-Series A funding, led by Pravega Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli provides advanced signal processing solutions for the defense sector.

“We are focused on scaling the company to the next level and setting up a production line, which is currently in the planning stage but will be initiated this year. The funds will be utilized for infrastructure expansion, including capital infrastructure and R&D, as well as boosting our sales efforts,” Constelli Panigrahi told VCCircle.

ACT, an Indian venture philanthropy platform, has committed Rs 8.33 crore in catalytic grants to Khushi Baby and MedoPlus, two social startups focused on tech-driven solutions for rural healthcare in India.

ACT has not disclosed the exact allocation of funds between the two brands.

Khushi Baby’s Community Health Integrated Platform (CHIP) is a unified digital interface designed to streamline data collection, remuneration, and real-time tracking through digitized health records across primary healthcare programmes. This enables community health workers to focus more on providing care to their communities, the company said in a statement.

MedoPlus offers an online platform that connects rural patients with qualified healthcare providers. The platform allows users to book virtual or in-person appointments and tests, make digital payments at discounted rates, and securely store their medical records.

