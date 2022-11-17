Fairfax mulls Bengaluru airport IPO at $3.7 bn value - Bloomberg News

The Indian arm of Canadian investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is weighing an initial public offering for India's Bangalore International Airport that could value the asset at about 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.7 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Fairfax India holds a majority stake in the owner of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. It is working with an adviser on the potential listing that could take place as soon as next year, the report added.