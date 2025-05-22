Ex-Paytm COO Bhavesh Gupta joins fintech startup BillCut

Billcut's team

Bhavesh Gupta, former chief operating officer (COO) of Paytm, has joined fintech startup BillCut as a co-promoter and strategic investor.

The appointment comes more than two weeks after Gupta stepped down as president and COO of payments platform Paytm, citing personal reasons.

BillCut said on Thursday that Gupta, along with Goals101 founder Visham Sikand, has joined the company as a co-promoter and strategic investor. However, the financial details of their investments were not disclosed.

Delhi-based BillCut, founded in 2024 by Sachin Mandon, Tanish Sharrma, Alabhya Pandey, and Ashray Sethi, helps consumers monitor and improve their credit scores, while offering personalized solutions to reduce bills and manage debt. Its debt analyzer tool identifies areas where users may be paying high interest on loans and credit cards, and suggests refinancing options through partners like L&T Finance, Tata Capital, and DMI Finance.

"I’m truly excited to join this journey alongside Sachin Mandon, Tanish Sharrma, Alabhya Pandey, and Ashray Sethi, and to support BillCut’s mission to transform how Indians manage and reduce their bills," Gupta said in a statement.

BillCut claims a current valuation of $6.5 million (Rs 55.8 crore).

“Bhavesh’s joining is a step forward for us as it adds experience and belief to our mission," said BillCut co-founder Sachin Mandon.

Earlier this month, Paytm underwent a leadership shuffle aimed at strengthening its payments and financial services divisions. Changes included the expansion of the leadership team, Varun Sridhar’s transition to CEO of Paytm Services Pvt Ltd, Rakesh Singh's appointment as CEO of Paytm Money, and Gupta's move to an advisory role at the company.

