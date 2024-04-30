Ex-Motilal Oswal exec Mittal’s new realty fund sets sight on first close

Premium Sharad Mittal, founder, Arnya Real Estate Fund Advisors

The real estate investment vehicle floated by former Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) head Sharad Mittal is likely to mark its first fundraising milestone by the end of the April-June quarter, VCCircle has gathered. Mittal’s Arnya Real Estate Fund Advisors received regulatory approval in December for the Arnya Real Estate Fund – ......