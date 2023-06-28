Exclusive: Marquee PE, VC firms pumping in money to let Rana Kapoor exit Awfis

Premium Rana Kapoor | Credit: Reuters

A clutch of marquee venture capital and private equity firms, besides family offices, are coming in to allow co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd to provide an exit window to disgraced banker and early backer of the company Rana Kapoor, two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. Existing investors Sequoia Capital India ......