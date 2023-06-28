facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Exclusive: Marquee PE, VC firms pumping in money to let Rana Kapoor exit Awfis

Exclusive: Marquee PE, VC firms pumping in money to let Rana Kapoor exit Awfis

By Beena Parmar

  • 28 Jun 2023
Premium
Exclusive: Marquee PE, VC firms pumping in money to let Rana Kapoor exit Awfis
Rana Kapoor | Credit: Reuters

A clutch of marquee venture capital and private equity firms, besides family offices, are coming in to allow co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd to provide an exit window to disgraced banker and early backer of the company Rana Kapoor, two people familiar with the development told VCCircle.   Existing investors Sequoia Capital India ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Marquee PE, VC firms pumping in money to let Rana Kapoor exit Awfis

Infrastructure

Exclusive: Marquee PE, VC firms pumping in money to let Rana Kapoor exit Awfis

ChrysCap-backed Corona Remedies buys Sanofi's muscle relaxant brand

Healthcare

ChrysCap-backed Corona Remedies buys Sanofi's muscle relaxant brand

Premium
Exclusive: Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit sewing big-ticket India-linked deal

TMT

Exclusive: Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit sewing big-ticket India-linked deal

Prosus writes off ZestMoney investment; highlights Swiggy's slowing growth

TMT

Prosus writes off ZestMoney investment; highlights Swiggy's slowing growth

Premium
Byju's IPO-merger conundrum over Aakash a flashpoint with Blackstone, Chaudhry

TMT

Byju's IPO-merger conundrum over Aakash a flashpoint with Blackstone, Chaudhry

Sensex, Nifty end at record highs; Adani Enterprises top gainer

Markets

Sensex, Nifty end at record highs; Adani Enterprises top gainer

Advertisement