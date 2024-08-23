Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand

Premium
Local personal care and pharmaceutical major Himalaya Wellness and one of the spinoffs of US-based packaged food giant Kellogg Company have emerged as the frontrunners to acquire a controlling stake in a protein bars brand, at least two persons aware of the development told VCCircle. Himalaya and Kellanova are in final ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.