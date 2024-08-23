Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand

Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 23 Aug 2024
Premium
Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand

Local personal care and pharmaceutical major Himalaya Wellness and one of the spinoffs of US-based packaged food giant Kellogg Company have emerged as the frontrunners to acquire a controlling stake in a protein bars brand, at least two persons aware of the development told VCCircle.  Himalaya and Kellanova are in final ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand

Consumer

Exclusive: Kellanova, Himalaya Wellness frontrunners for protein bar brand

Pro
Warburg set for over $1.1 bn India exit as conviction finally pays off

Consumer

Warburg set for over $1.1 bn India exit as conviction finally pays off

Pro
Lighthouse PE hits sell button on a seven-year-old consumer portfolio firm

Consumer

Lighthouse PE hits sell button on a seven-year-old consumer portfolio firm

Inflection Point beats benchmark in exit from nearly half-a-decade old bet

Consumer

Inflection Point beats benchmark in exit from nearly half-a-decade old bet

Warburg Pincus to trim stake in Kalyan Jewellers for $155 mn

Consumer

Warburg Pincus to trim stake in Kalyan Jewellers for $155 mn

Water purifying brand Livpure raises $28 mn in fresh capital

Consumer

Water purifying brand Livpure raises $28 mn in fresh capital

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW