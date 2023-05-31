facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Exclusive: IFC weighs $500 mn financing for India’s smart meter programme

Exclusive: IFC weighs $500 mn financing for India’s smart meter programme

Premium
Exclusive: IFC weighs $500 mn financing for India’s smart meter programme

International Finance Corporation (IFC) could provide as much as $500 million (around Rs 4,100 crore) to companies engaged in the rollout of smart meters in India, the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm told VCCircle.  IFC said the Indian government’s Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) presents an investment opportunity of more ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Sequoia-backed MobiKwik eyes inorganic growth ahead of planned IPO

TMT

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik eyes inorganic growth ahead of planned IPO

Italy's FILA exploring IPO for Indian unit Doms

Consumer

Italy's FILA exploring IPO for Indian unit Doms

Premium
Global Ventures' Sacha Haider on investment strategy, deal pipeline and more

Finance

Global Ventures' Sacha Haider on investment strategy, deal pipeline and more

Premium
PremjiInvest-backed JV hires former exec of Blackstone-controlled firm as CEO

Manufacturing

PremjiInvest-backed JV hires former exec of Blackstone-controlled firm as CEO

India's Q4 GDP growth quickens to 6.1%

Economy

India's Q4 GDP growth quickens to 6.1%

Tiger Global-backed Mensa Brands trims employee count

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Mensa Brands trims employee count

Advertisement