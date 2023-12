Exclusive: CardinalStone set for secondary PE buyout in Nigeria

Premium Michael Nzewi, MD & CEO, CardinalStone

CardinalStone Capital Advisers (CCA), a Lagos-based private equity firm that was spun off from multi-asset investment firm CardinalStone Partners in 2016 and wrapped up fundraising for its debut fund three years ago, is set to strike a control deal in its first new transaction in more than a year, VCCircle ......