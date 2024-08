Exclusive: Britannia in talks to acquire VC-backed brand

Premium Varun Berry, MD, Britannia

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Britannia Industries is in advanced stage of discussion to pick up a controlling stake in a snacks maker, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Kolkata-based listed FMCG firm, which has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1.4 trillion, is ......