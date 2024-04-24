Everstone-backed IndoSpace slashes size of new logistics real estate fund

Premium
Warehousing and industrial real estate developer IndoSpace has wrapped up the process to secure capital commitments for its fourth fund, mopping up a lower amount than targeted amid a weak fundraising environment, VCCircle has gathered. IndoSpace, backed by Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone and US-based industrial real estate firm Realterm, managed ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.