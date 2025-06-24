Evera Cabs, Fantail, Skippi, Innovodigm, Kruu raise funding

Fantail founder Ramya Iyer (second from right) with other executives

Electric cab provider Evera Cabs, ice pop brand Skippi, B2B textile startup Fantail, skilling platform Kruu and medtech startup Innovodigm have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

Evera Cabs, an all-electric, app-based taxi service, has raised $4 million (Rs 34.4 crore) in funding from Mufin Green Finance through a hybrid structure comprising convertible debentures and debt.

The funds will be used to expand Evera’s electric vehicle fleet. Operated by Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, Evera serves corporate clients in the B2B segment and focuses its B2C operations on airport-centric travel, primarily at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Fantail, a Surat-based B2B textile startup specializing in man-made fabrics for enterprise fashion retail, has raised $1.6 million in seed funding. The round was led by Riverwalk Holdings, Incubate Fund Asia, and All in Capital.

Founded in 2023 by Ramya Iyer, Fantail plans to use the funds for investments in its partner weavers, mills, and processors in Surat. The company also aims to enhance backend technologies to streamline operations and expand its team, particularly in design, quality, and technical roles.

Skippi, an ice pops brand, has raised Rs 12 crore in an extended pre-Series A round. The round was led by the Dubai-based family office of Surya, who invested Rs 10 crore, with the remaining Rs 2 crore from angel investors, facilitated by Bestvantage Investments.

The funds will support brand growth, product innovation, senior hires, and expansion into the Middle East. Launched in 2021, Skippi claims that it is now available in over 20,000 retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms.

Earlier this year, Skippi raised a bridge round from Hyderabad Angels, Venture Catalysts, and others.

Innovodigm, a Kolkata-based medtech startup, has raised Rs 5.5 crore in seed funding led by IAN Group, which invested Rs 4.5 crore, and PadUp Ventures.

The funds will accelerate development of its patented Microneedle Array Patch, a painless, needle-free, and thermostable vaccine delivery system, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Jhimli Manna and Dr. Ayan Chatterjee, Innovodigm aims to optimize processes, scale infrastructure, and expand its team to support preclinical validation and prepare for clinical trials next year. It addresses global immunization challenges like cold-chain failures and sharps waste

Kruu, a Chennai-based learning and skilling platform that connects students worldwide with university professors and industry experts, has closed a Rs 1 crore bridge round.

To date, Kruu has raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding, including this bridge round, and has started generating revenue in its second year of operations, the company said in a statement.

Founded in late 2022 by musician and educator Anil Srinivasan, Kruu aims to help middle and high school students develop real-world skills through guided projects led by global subject matter experts.

In just over two years, Kruu claims that it has built a community of over 470,000 students, including more than 130,000 paying users across India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and is now expanding into the UAE, Malaysia, Latin America, and beyond.

