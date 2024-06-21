Eume, Fanisko raise early-stage funding

Naina Parekh, founder, Eume

Luggage maker Eume and augmented reality (AR) platform Fanisko secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

Homegrown luggage maker Eume has raised $1.8 million (Rs 15 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from angel investor Ashish Kacholia.

The brand will utilise the funds for targeted marketing campaigns, using digital channels and strategic partnerships. The investment will also improve its working capital to support team expansion. Additionally, part of the funding will be directed to improve offline retail presence and to develop technology stack.

Founded in 2021 by Pranay Parekh and Naina Parekh, the Mumbai-based startup designs eco-friendly and sustainable luggage and accessories.

In 2023, the startup raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from early-stage investors Mumbai Angels, JITO Angel Network and Lead Angels.

Fanisko has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from angel investor Karna D. Shinde.

The funding will help the startup expand its offerings in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), generative AI and cloud computing along with hiring talent.

Fanisko is a tech company offering solutions to engage sports fans, consumers and enterprise users. The platform and solutions help sports, entertainment, media, consumer brands and enterprises to engage, retain and monetize their users.

"By blending AR, VR, AI and cloud technologies, they are creating user experiences that capture attention and build brand loyalty," said Karna D Shinde, investor in Fanisko.

