Etonhurst Capital set to kickstart fundraising for maiden real estate vehicle

Premium Tushar Bose (left) and Bamashish Paul, co-founders, Etonhurst

Etonhurst Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, will hit the road next quarter to raise capital for its maiden fund that will focus on residential redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai, two top executives told VCCircle. The asset management firm, set up by Tushar Bose and Bamashish Paul in 2022, registered the ......