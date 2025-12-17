Arnya RealEstates Fund backs Bengaluru developer

Sharad Mittal, founder and CEO, Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors

Real estate investment firm Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors has backed residential projects of a Bengaluru-based developer. Founded by Sharad Mittal, former head of real estate asset management firm Motilal Oswal Real Estate, Arnya manages two sector-focused funds. In a post on LinkedIn, the real estate investment firm said it has committed ......