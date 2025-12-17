Arnya RealEstates Fund backs Bengaluru developer
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Arnya RealEstates Fund backs Bengaluru developer

By Swet Sarika

  • 17 Dec 2025
Premium
Arnya RealEstates Fund backs Bengaluru developer
Sharad Mittal, founder and CEO, Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors

Real estate investment firm Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors has backed residential projects of a Bengaluru-based developer. Founded by Sharad Mittal, former head of real estate asset management firm Motilal Oswal Real Estate, Arnya manages two sector-focused funds. In a post on LinkedIn, the real estate investment firm said it has committed ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Infrastructure

Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Premium
Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT eyes new markets, takeover opportunities for expansion

Infrastructure

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT eyes new markets, takeover opportunities for expansion

ReNew Energy's US delisting plan collapses as Masdar pulls out

Infrastructure

ReNew Energy's US delisting plan collapses as Masdar pulls out

Kenya signs $311 mn power lines deal with Africa50 infra fund, Indian state-run firm

Infrastructure

Kenya signs $311 mn power lines deal with Africa50 infra fund, Indian state-run firm

Premium
Gujarat Fluoro's EV chemicals unit gets offshore investor for $700-mn expansion plan

Infrastructure

Gujarat Fluoro's EV chemicals unit gets offshore investor for $700-mn expansion plan

360 ONE real assets platform raises $255 mn fund

Infrastructure

360 ONE real assets platform raises $255 mn fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW