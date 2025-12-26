Flashback 2025: Roads, renewables remain favourites among top infra deals of the year

Pro
Much like in recent years, this year too the infrastructure sector in India continued to witness significant dealmaking, with global sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and Indian strategics throwing their weight behind the country’s growth story. Energy deals made up for a significant proportion of the overall dealmaking activity ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.