Edelweiss' realty alternatives fund buys office space in Bengaluru

Edelweiss Group's alternative asset manager EAAA Alternatives has acquired 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Greenheart Tech Park, which is part of Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru, for Rs 530 crore (around $59 million), the company said in a statement.

EAAA has acquired the asset through its commercial real estate fund Rental Yield Plus (RYP).



The acquisition marks the third investment from RYP, and consolidates the funds ownership within Greenheart Tech Park, the statement said. The second acquisition was a Rs 1,500 crore one to buy MMTP Projects' stake in Manyata Tech Park and the first was in a Gurugram-based office with an operational area of 700,000 square feet.

CEO of EAAA Alternates, Subahoo Chordia, said, “This is our 35th asset acquisition in the real assets business and demonstrates our interest and capability in investing and aggregating high quality assets."

Gautam Hora, managing director, Rental Yield Plus Fund, said, “Strengthening our ownership at Greenheart Tech Park (1.5 million sqft within Embassy Manyata) allows for a more cohesive management approach, providing us the opportunity to execute our value-enhancement strategy and drive superior outcomes for our tenants and investors."

Embassy REIT's CEO Amit Shetty said, “This divestment aligns with our capital recycling strategy, enhances portfolio efficiency, and provides us with greater flexibility to reinvest in new opportunities."

EAAA Alternatives is one of the leading alternative asset managers in India, with a track record of over 15 years and assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 65,000 crore (around $7.2 billion) as of 30 September 2025. The real assets business, with an AUM of more than Rs 22,000 crore, invests across infrastructure, energy and commercial real estate assets. The private credit business, with an AUM of over Rs 45,500 crore, offers customised credit solutions to large corporates, through performing private credit and special situations funds.

