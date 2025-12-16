Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT eyes new markets, takeover opportunities for expansion

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Investcorp-backed privately listed NDR InvIT Trust, which is currently present across 16 cities in the country, aims to take this number up significantly in the next five years, a top company executive told VCCircle. The trust, which is a perpetual warehousing and industrial parks InvIT, is currently present in 16 cities ......