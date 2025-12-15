360 ONE real assets platform raises $255 mn fund

Asset management firm 360 ONE Asset has raised a Rs 2,300 crore ($255 million) fund under its real assets platform within four months, the company said in a statement.

Structured as a Category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), the vehicle will pursue opportunities across infrastructure and income-generating commercial real assets, targeting a mix of stable yields and long-term capital appreciation. Its strategy blends cash-yielding core assets with late-stage development projects offering asymmetric upside, aiming at building a diversified and resilient return profile.

The statement added that the fund has already deployed the bulk of its committed capital, with the remaining amount expected to be invested over the coming months. It has taken exposure to Knowledge Realty Trust, Vertis Infra Trust, Maple Infrastructure Trust, and Brookfield’s Bluegrass Business Park.

In addition to the fund’s commitments, the real assets platform has mobilised capital from its proprietary network of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and select marquee family offices across India. Assets under management (AUM) of this capital pool stood at Rs 10,000 crore as of September 25, 2025, the statement said.

“The strong response to our fund reflects the confidence investors have in real assets as a durable, income-oriented allocation and in our ability to execute with discipline. Our early deployments with top-tier counterparties underscore the depth of our sourcing network and our focus on risk-adjusted value creation across market cycles,” said Niraj Murarka, chief investment officer – real assets, 360 ONE Asset.

360 ONE Asset manages more than $10 billion in the listed market and alternates assets across multiple asset classes. Its alternate AUM stood at $5 billion as of September 30, 2025.

The firm’s product suite includes AIFs, portfolio management services (PMS), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds (MFs), including advisory and offshore offerings. These span public and private equity, fixed income and real assets.

The real assets business focuses on building scalable platforms and partnerships across infrastructure, renewables, and other long-term tangible assets.

