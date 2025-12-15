Gujarat Fluoro’s EV chemicals unit gets offshore investor for $700-mn expansion plan

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Battery-material manufacturer GFCL EV Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), has roped in an offshore investor for setting up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The parent company GFL, a major producer of fluoropolymers, fluorochemicals and battery materials and part of the $12-billion (around Rs 1.08 lakh crore) INOXGFL Group, currently ......