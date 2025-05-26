Ethnic wear brand Indo Era mulls maiden PE round
Ethnic wear brand Indo Era mulls maiden PE round

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 26 May 2025
Gujarat-based ethnic wear brand Indo Era is considering raising its first institutional round of funding, at least two people familiar with the development told VCCircle.   Operated by Zenzior Brand Technology Pvt Ltd, Indo Era, which reportedly surpassed Rs 500 crore ($58.7 million) in revenue in the year ended March 2024, ......

