Escape Plan, ApClub, Magma secure early-stage funding

Shalabh Malhotra, founder and CEO, ApClub

Lifestyle company Escape Plan, fitness startup ApClub, and industrial solutions firm Magma have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.

Escape Plan

Bengaluru-based Escape Plan has raised $5 million (Rs 43.2 crore) in seed funding led by Jungle Ventures via First Cheque@Jungle and Fireside Ventures.

The company said the funding will be utilised to expand the company’s retail footprint, accelerate customer acquisition, and strengthen its quick-commerce integrations. In the next 18-24 months, it plans to launch over 100 offline stores across India as well as integrate with quick-commerce and travel discovery platforms to offer 1-hour delivery in key markets.

The lifestyle startup, founded by Abhinav Pathak and Abhinav Zutshi, is building an all-in-one platform for design-led and fashion-forward travel accessories. It offers travel accessories including luggage, duffels, backpacks, slings, pouches, and modular organisers. Its hybrid retail model combines physical stores with hyperlocal delivery and experiences across the web.

ApClub has raised Rs 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by fitness unicorn Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd, with participation from startup accelerator PedalStart.

The round was also joined by a few angel investors, including Allo Health founder Pranay Jivrajka.

The Bengaluru-based fitness startup said it will utilize the investment to bolster its coaching programmes, build a backend team and make key hires across customer experience, operations, and fitness instructors. Additionally, a large portion of the funds will be deployed to enhance existing offerings and introduce new wellness programs, including group classes and sports coaching for both adults and children.

Founded by Shalabh Malhotra, ApClub offers tailored fitness, personal training and coaching programmes at people’s residences – from strength training, weight loss, yoga classes, pilates, diet-and-nutrition plans, and more. It is currently present in Bengaluru. The startup said it will venture into other metros and tier-1 cities over the next few years.

Magma

Industrial solutions company Magma has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in an extended Series A round with investment from venture capital firm GVFL. The VC firm joined an investor group that includes Capria Ventures, General Catalyst, Accion Venture Lab and others.

Founded in 2022 by Neal Thakker and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Magma provides solutions to factories across verticals including raw materials supply, green energy, waste management, and logistics.

The company has served over 350 industrial customers. It serves over 350 manufacturers across sectors such as ceramics, chemicals, packaging, plastics, and polymers, offering integrated solutions spanning specialty raw materials, green energy, and waste management to streamline factory operations.

