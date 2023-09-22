facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Ergos snags $10 mn as Abler Nordic joins cap table

Ergos snags $10 mn as Abler Nordic joins cap table

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 22 Sep 2023
Ergos snags $10 mn as Abler Nordic joins cap table
Praveen Kumar and Kishor Jha, co-founders of Ergos

Agritech startup Ergos on Friday said it has raised $10 million (Rs 82.8 crore) in a Series B funding through a mix of equity and debt rounds.  

The fundraise saw Oslo-based Abler Nordic (formerly Nordic Microfinance Initiative) joining the captable along with existing investors Aavishkar Capital, Chiratae Ventures and Trifecta Venture Debt Fund, who doubled down on their agritech investments.  

Ergos, which was founded by Kishor Jha and Praveen Kumar in 2010, digitises grain storage, allowing farmers to convert their grains into tradable digital assets and earn more by selling produce at optimal times post-harvest. The company offers a buyer's platform linking farmers to markets, safe grain storage in warehouses, and access to affordable finance through partner lenders. 

Advertisement

 “Ergos’s Grainbank platform enables farmers to take optimal decisions on sales/storage of their produce, access credit from banks as well as get access to competitive prices through planned liquidations and access to a spectrum of buyers,” said Jha, founder and chief executive officer, Ergos. 

In 2021, it raised Rs 22.5 crore from UK-based British International Investment (BII), formerly CDC Group Plc as part of its Series A funding round. It had also received investments from Aavishkaar Capital, which had invested Rs 35 crore and Chiratae Ventures which invested Rs 23 crore as part of the Series A round, thus taking the total funding raised in the round to Rs 81 crore.   

Ergos claims to support 160,000 farmers on its platform and has a physical network of farm-gate-based warehouses branded as Grainbank in 200 locations across the states of Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, social impact investors Abler Nordic launched its fifth fund in February with an aim to raise at least $140 million this year. It plans to continue investing in microfinance companies with its latest fund and to allocate a significant portion for further investments in the Indian market.

ErgosAbler NordicAavishkar CapitalChiratae VenturesTrifecta Venture Debt Fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Uncovering Long-Term Value: Real Estate AIFs as Pillars of Strategic Investment

Brand Solutions

Uncovering Long-Term Value: Real Estate AIFs as Pillars of Strategic Investment

Ergos snags $10 mn as Abler Nordic joins cap table

TMT

Ergos snags $10 mn as Abler Nordic joins cap table

Explained: What India's inclusion in JPMorgan's bond index means for its markets

Finance

Explained: What India's inclusion in JPMorgan's bond index means for its markets

Kotak Alternate Asset invests more in Sify unit via data centre fund

Finance

Kotak Alternate Asset invests more in Sify unit via data centre fund

Premium
Amicus Capital's Parasuraman on investment thesis and importance of good fund managers

Finance

Amicus Capital's Parasuraman on investment thesis and importance of good fund managers

Premium
Grapevine: Azure plans to raise $700 mn; Antler sets sight on debut fund's final close

General

Grapevine: Azure plans to raise $700 mn; Antler sets sight on debut fund's final close

Advertisement