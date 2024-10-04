EQT-controlled Indium Software set to acquire IT company

Premium
Indium Software India Ltd, the digital engineering services provider controlled by Swedish private equity firm EQT, is set to acquire an IT company to expand into new regions, service areas and industries, VCCircle has gathered. Chennai-based Indium is likely to initially pick up a 51% stake in the IT services company ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.