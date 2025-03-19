Endiya Partners closes third fund, generates 4x returns from debut vehicle

Premium
Early-stage venture capital firm Endiya Partners, which has backed companies such as Darwinbox and Kissht, has wrapped up the fundraising exercise for its third investment vehicle and generated high returns from its maiden fund. The Hyderabad-based VC firm said Wednesday it has generated four times the multiple on invested capital (MOIC) ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.