Elivaas, Big Bang Boom, TraqCheck get funding; Stockal buys Acru

Elivaas founders Karan Miglani and Ritwik Khare

Villa and apartment management startup Elivaas, enterprise software company TraqCheck and Big Bang Boom Pvt. Ltd, a startup operating in the defence sector, have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Friday.

Elivaas

Elivaas, operated by Ishanee Villas Tech Pvt. Ltd, has raised $5 million (Rs 41.75 crore) in its Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from Peak XV Partners’ Surge and angel investors.

Advertisement

The company plans to use the funds to improve its technology platform, expand market presence, optimise operations, and improve the experience for homeowners and guests.

Founded by Ritwik Khare and Karan Miglani, the company operates two platforms—Elivaas and Alaya Stays. While Elivaas focuses on luxury villas, Alaya Stays caters to premium apartments and villas. The platform has over 140 properties in areas like Goa, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

The defence-focused company said it has raised over Rs 250 crore in funding from Mumbai Angels Network, Vyom Family Office, State Bank of India, Asquare Investing, and other investors which were facilitated by the team of Negen Wealth. It didn’t specify whether the entire amount was equity capital or did it include debt, too.

This comes on the back of the defence ministry signing over Rs 200 crore in a deal for indigenous anti-drone technology and its foray into the African continent. The company claims it turned profitable in the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Enterprise software company TraqCheck has raised an undisclosed amount in its latest funding round from Alok Oberoi, a finance professional and former head of Goldman Sachs' international wealth management division; Aakash Anand, founder of Bellavita; and Caret Capital, a venture firm focused on mobility, distribution, and employment sectors.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate its global expansion plans. The funding round follows an earlier investment in April 2024, which saw participation from the family office of Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, along with Culture Cap and Caret Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Jaibir Nihal Singh, Armaan Mehta, and Rishabh Jain, TraqCheck provides advanced, AI-powered background check solutions. The New Delhi-based company claims to have partnered with over 200 corporations, including industry giants like Bajaj Capital, Reliance Retail, Cholamandalam Finance, Yatra, and Grant Thornton.

Advertisement

Stockal, a B2B2C investing platform that helps Indian investors access global markets, has acquired Acru, a company specializing in infrastructure solutions that facilitate investments in Indian financial products for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin.

The move completes Stockal's cross-border investment ecosystem, empowering both Indian and global investors to seamlessly invest in each other's markets, the company said in a release.

Advertisement

Indian investors can easily access over 6,000 global securities, while NRIs and foreign investors can invest in India’s markets. The company claims that it has so far processed over Rs 15,000 crore in transactions.

With this acquisition, Stockal now provides solutions for cross-border investments. Stockal claims it operates under the regulatory purview of both the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Share article on Leave Your Comments