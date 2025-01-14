Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding

Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding

Premium
Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding
Mosaic Wellness founders Dhyanesh Shah (left) and Revant Bhate | Credit: Elevation Capital

Mosaic Wellness Pvt Ltd, a health and wellness startup backed by multiple prominent venture capital firms, is looking to raise a fresh equity round of funding, two people privy to the development told VCCircle. The startup, which operates digital health clinic platforms Man Matters and Bodywise, is in talks with several ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

All In Capital leads pre-seed funding round of Tractor Factory

TMT

All In Capital leads pre-seed funding round of Tractor Factory

VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund

TMT

VC firm Sigma Capital launches $100-mn fund

Google-backed Pixxel to launch India's first private satellite network, eyes $19 bn market

TMT

Google-backed Pixxel to launch India's first private satellite network, eyes $19 bn market

Boba Bhai, Quash, RePut.ai secure early-stage funding

TMT

Boba Bhai, Quash, RePut.ai secure early-stage funding

Premium
Z47 makes a partial exit from IPO-bound portfolio firm

Finance

Z47 makes a partial exit from IPO-bound portfolio firm

MENA Digest: Zension, Revie, MilkStraw AI, Vreal raise funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Zension, Revie, MilkStraw AI, Vreal raise funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW