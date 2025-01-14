Elevation Capital-backed Mosaic Wellness back in the market for fresh funding

Premium Mosaic Wellness founders Dhyanesh Shah (left) and Revant Bhate | Credit: Elevation Capital

Mosaic Wellness Pvt Ltd, a health and wellness startup backed by multiple prominent venture capital firms, is looking to raise a fresh equity round of funding, two people privy to the development told VCCircle. The startup, which operates digital health clinic platforms Man Matters and Bodywise, is in talks with several ......