Electrifi Mobility, Optimizers raise early-stage funding

Kunal Mundra (left) and Nikhil Aggarwal, co-founders, Electrifi

Electric vehicle (EV) leasing and management platform Electrifi Mobility and optical retail chain Optimizers secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Electrifi Mobility

Electrifi Mobility has raised $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in seed funding from ADB Ventures and AdvantEdge Founders.

The investment was made through a mix of equity and debt. However, the startup did not disclose the exact amount of equity and debt.

The company will use the funds to expand its presence nationwide, scale up asset deployment, and expand asset refurbishment and service infrastructure.

Electrifi aims to deploy over Rs 500 crore in commercial EV assets over the next three years, including two- and three-wheelers, cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and batteries and chargers.

Founded in 2023 by Kunal Mundra, the former chief executive officer of Cars24 India and Grip Invest, and led by Nikhil Aggarwal, Electrifi offers commercial EV leasing and life cycle management.

Optimizers

Healthcare startup Optimizers has secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding led by Finvolve. The round also saw participation from Brew Opportunities fund and Recyclean Infotech Pvt Ltd.

Optimizers will use the funds to expand footprints in its key markets and broaden coverage throughout India. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to improve LitHous Training Academy, to advance enterprise resource planning and to acquire sufficient inventories to support the expansion.

Founded in 2020, Optimizers is an optical retail chain that partners with corporate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Optimizers’ focus is on delivering quality eyewear and customized services to consumers in Tier I, II and III cities.



