Eileses Capital leads Series B funding in HR startup Talview

Talview Inc., a human resources technology startup, has raised $15 million in Series B funding led by Eileses Capital.

Other investors who participated in the round include US-based Storm Ventures, Inventus Capital and Emergent Ventures.

Talview said in a statement that the fresh funds will be deployed to validate the video AI platform Instahiring that helps analyse talent interactions for efficient and bias-free talent decisions.

The firm also plans its expansion across the US, EMEA and APAC.

“With this funding, we plan to further innovate our video AI platform by adding major capabilities at transaction and aggregate levels and also build extensions for many of the mainstream remote-work platforms to help our customers gain profound insights into talent and make informed, data-driven and unbiased talent decisions,” Sanjoe Jose, CEO , Talview, said.

The company said that it has tripled its customer base and grew revenue more than twice and also launched remote and live proctoring solutions for education institutions.

Talview works with companies such as Amazon, Reliance Digital, HCL and has also partnered with Accenture, Allianz, Best Buy, Cognizant, Enel Group, City & Guilds, Cambridge Assessments and the British Council.

The startup said its AI-powered technology helps enterprises reduce the time for open positions by automating certain tasks.

It also aims to address India’s growing need for talent while bridging the gaps in traditional HR systems.

