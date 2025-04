Eicher promoters’ family office hires top exec from Hero MotoCorp chairman’s FO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

The family behind Eicher Motors Ltd, which makes trucks and buses as well as the iconic Royal Enfield motorcycles, has hired the head of the family office for the chairman of Hero MotoCorp Ltd to lead its own family office operations. The Lal family, which is also the promoter of the ......