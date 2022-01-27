Edtech firm LEAD elevates Ritwik Khare as COO

School edtech platform LEAD, which is owned and operated by Leadership Boulevard Pvt Ltd, on Thursday said it has elevated Ritwik Khare as its chief operation officer (COO).

ADVERTISEMENT

In his new role, Khare will provide a unified customer experience to LEAD’s partner schools and ensure to deliver learning outcomes for students by bringing in synergy between the company’s academic excellence and commercial teams, said LEAD, formerly LEAD School, in a statement.

Khare had joined the startup as chief commercial officer in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to increase the agility of strategy execution and drive continued growth by overseeing the delivery of a unified customer experience to our partners," said Khare.

The company is looking at a massive expansion plan in the coming years to make its mission of providing affordable high-quality education available to every child in India, he added.

Prior to joining LEAD, Khare worked at online travel portal MakeMyTrip. Previously, he worked at insurance and financial services companies such as Aegon, Citibank and HSBC.

LEAD, founded by Sumeet Yashpal Mehta and Smita Deorah in 2012, began operations by running affordable schools and teaching middle-school students.

Earlier this month, the company raised $100 million as a part of its Series E funding round led by WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at unicorn valuation.