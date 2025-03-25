Ecofy Finance secures $12.5 mn from offshore investor

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Ecofy Finance, a green transition-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC), has secured capital from an offshore investor. Co-founded by financial services veterans Rajashree Nambiar and Govind Sankaranarayanan, Ecofy Finance, which is also promoted by Eversource Capital, has raised $12.5 million (Rs 107.1 crore) in debt capital from Danish government-owned development finance institution ......