Eco.business' climate-focused debt fund aimed at Africa set to get a top-up

Premium

Eco.business, a fund aiming to promote businesses contributing to biodiversity conservation in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean, has received commitment for a follow-on investment from a limited partner for its Africa-focussed sub fund. The sub-fund, created in 2020, is part of the larger fund started by Germany’s KfW Development ......