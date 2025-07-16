Early-stage startups Zeus Hygia, Deep Algorithm, others raise funding

The founders of Zeus Hygia

Nutraceutical ingredient maker Zeus Hygia, cybersecurity firm Deep Algorithm Solutions, fashion-focused quick commerce platform Zulu Club, and luxury fashion company Culture Circle have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Wednesday

Zeus Hygia has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21.5 crore) in Series A funding from Nabventures, the venture capital arm of NABARD, to expand its international presence.

With the fresh capital, the company aims to accelerate the development of advanced nutraceutical products and solutions. It is currently actively formulating several ingredients, targeting pain relief, weight management, performance enhancement, women’s health, and healthy ageing.

Founded in 2018 by Arunkanth Krishnakumar and Shankaranarayanan Jeyakodi, the company offers herbal extracts for the wellness industry. Its portfolio includes eight branded, clinically-backed ingredients such as BioSOLVE Curcumin, CaroTex, Grantria, and GreMin, with more in the pipeline.

Cybersecurity startup Deep Algorithm Solutions has raised Rs 10.8 crore ($1.2 million) in a round led by Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from other angel investors.

The company will use the capital to scale its engineering and threat intelligence teams, accelerate go-to-market efforts in India and Southeast Asia, expand integration with platforms like Azure AD and Okta, and enhance its behavioral AI and fraud analytics engine.

Over the next 12-18 months, the company plans to launch a commercial SaaS offering for mid-market companies, roll out an analytics dashboard for fraud and risk teams, and strengthen R&D in agentic AI for fraud resolution.

Founded in December 2021 by JP Mishra, Deep Algorithm offers cybersecurity and AI-driven fraud prevention solutions for digital financial ecosystems. Its flagship products include adapIDAI and BotShield. In the past year, the startup has deployed its platform with a major private sector bank and a government organization, completed implementations for a private hospital, delivered two enterprise proof-of-concepts, expanded its team, doubled product release cycles, secured an Indian patent, and filed a PCT international patent.

Fashion quick commerce platform Zulu Club has raised $250,000 in pre-seed funding from early-stage venture capital firm TDV Partners.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funding to expand across key neighborhoods in Delhi-NCR, enhance its try-at-home and personalization features, deepen partnerships with outlet stores and malls, and invest in logistics, operations, and customer engagement.

Founded in 2024 by Adarsh Bhatia, Zulu Club blends online fashion discovery with offline convenience. The platform, currently operational in Gurugram, allows users to shop from trusted malls and outlet stores, with pre-curated try-at-home kits delivered within two hours.

Culture Circle

Luxury fashion app Culture Circle has raised an undisclosed amount in strategic funding from OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, valuing the company at over Rs 100 crore.

Founded by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, Culture Circle has more than 1 million monthly users and 4,000-plus KYC-verified sellers. With flagship stores in Delhi and Hyderabad, it offers a curated collection of luxury fashion--from Nike and Yeezy to Dior and Louis Vuitton--backed by a proprietary five-step AI-led verification system. The company also plans to expand its physical footprint by opening stores in four additional cities, including Gurugram and Mumbai.

“We’re building a cultural movement and this round will help us scale SourceX, our AI-powered engine, and expand into new categories and global markets,” said Ackshay Jain, co-founder and COO.

