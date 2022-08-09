Early-stage startups Super4, Humalect, DPhi raise funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Gaming app Super4, operated by Techjeux Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.2 million) in seed funding from a clutch of undisclosed investors.

The startup said it will use the fresh capital to expand and strengthen its team across multiple verticals and kickstart its venture into the fantasy gaming market.

Currently, the application has a customer base of 10,000 users and the company expects to grow to over one million users and aims to generate approximate revenue of over $5 million by the end of 2023.

The app allows cricket fans and enthusiasts to create teams before the start of a match but unlike other promising apps, Super4 provides fans with a cricket scorecard to create fantasy scoreboards of the first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions.

“We are excited to launch Super4. That leverages a gamer's skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real-time against one another and to have an understanding of cricket as a whole through reading pitch conditions and the effect of the overall environment on the game and its predictions,” said Rohit Bansal, founder and director, Super4.

Humalect

Humalect, a no-code platform focused on organization automation, has raised $750,000 from early-stage investor StartupXseed Ventures.

The fresh funds will be used to build the team efficiently and extend product features.

StartupXseed Ventures has previously backed top companies such as Darwinbox, Jobiak, CloudSek, Bellatrix and Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS).

Founded by Rajesh Tilwani and Vishal Saugat, Humalect enables organizations to be Kubernetes ready from their early days. It helps organizations save on their engineering efforts and focus on business goals by reducing the requirements of managing infrastructure.

“Humalect would save the developer team’s time spent on cloud management by 100 folds and it can bootstrap infrastructure, pipelines and deployment in minutes. It fits any tech stack without the downtime and does not impose any lock-in or migration debts. With the help of investments raised, we aim to build further and strengthen our team and extend our product features,” co-founder Vishal Saugat said in a statement.

DPhi

DPhi, an artificial community, has raised seed funding of Rs 2.4 crore from entrepreneur Selçuk Boydak, the company announced on Tuesday.

Founded in 2020, DPhi is a global AI community with headquarters in Belgium and India. DPhi provides free AI and data science courses by industry experts from large tech companies or startups worldwide.

As part of this investment, DPhi will continue its collaboration with the Swiss scale-up companies AI Business School and Global AI Hub to create a unique global AI ecosystem.

“Right now, the adoption of AI that we are seeing is just due to the application of AI at large tech companies. We are yet to harness the full potential of AI across industries and companies of all sizes. As AI is rapidly evolving, its education, awareness and adoption of development practices are more important than ever for each one of us,” said Chanukya Patnaik, founder, DPhi.

