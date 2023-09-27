Early-stage startups PierSight, Zeron secure funding

Gaurav Seth and Vinit Bansal, co-founders, PierSight

Deeptech startup PierSight and cybersecurity startup Zeron have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Ocean-surveillance-based deeptech startup PierSight has raised $600,000 (Rs 4.99 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage investor All In Capital.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Techstars and angel investors such as Andreas Klinger, Vismay Agrawal and Nikunj Jalan, among others.

Ahmedabad-based PierSight will deploy the fresh capital for hiring talent and procuring essential electronic components for integration and comprehensive testing. In addition, it is also looking to partner with social and environmental agencies for solutions, developing prototypes, and collaboration on studies.

Founded by Gaurav Seth and Vinit Bansal, PierSight works in the area of ocean surveillance using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging and automatic identification system (AIS) satellites. PierSight aims to provide continuous monitoring of maritime operations in 30-minute intervals.

Advertisement

“Our engagements span a spectrum of clients, encompassing island nations, government commerce divisions, and environmental agencies, all of whom have concerns about the exploitation of exclusive economic zones. We combine SAR and AIS technologies deployed via satellite, providing a comprehensive solution to address this problem,” said Seth.

Zeron has secured $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Varanium Capital, with participation from Yatra Angel Network.

Advertisement

The fresh proceeds will be used for Zeron's ongoing research and development initiatives and expanding its global presence.

Earlier this year, the startup raised funding from early-stage investors 100X.VC along with angel investors like Anoop Mathur (AM Capital), and K.R.S. Jamwal (Tata Industries).

Founded by Sanket Sarkar, Zeron is a cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for organizations aiming to secure their cyberspace. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure clients make well-informed decisions, effectively countering the cybersecurity challenges.

Advertisement

Its client portfolio includes Affin Bank, NTUC, Aditya Birla Capital, and Bank Open among others. Currently, it has a presence across countries like Indonesia, Canada, Singapore, the UK, the Philippines.

Share article on Leave Your Comments