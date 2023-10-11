Early-stage startups Nawgati, Curelo secure capital

Aryan Sisodia, Vaibhav Kaushik and Aalaap Nair, co-founders, Nawgati

Fuel aggregator startup Nawgati and diagnostics platform Curelo have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Noida-based Nawgati has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by All In Capital.

The startup will use the fresh funds to expand its presence across geographies as well as onboard fuel pump stations over the next six months onto their retail operations platform, Aaveg.

Founded by Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati provides a retail operations platform, Aaveg, to fuel stations and a fuel discovery app, the Nawgati Fueling App, to end-consumers, It aims to save time for both fuel providers and consumers, reduce congestion, and improve overall operational efficiency.

In addition, Nawgati also plans to expand its platform to include a range of fuel outlets, making it a fuel-agnostic platform. This includes not only CNG or petrol pumps but also electric vehicle charging stations.

Prior to the current funding round, Nawgati had raised funding from Pilani Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Society, which is BITS Pilani’s incubator, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) 2.0 scheme and from the Department of Science and Technology under NIDHI Seed Support Scheme.

Diagnostic care platform Curelo has raised $100,000 (Rs 0.83 crore) in a funding round from IIM Ahmedabad’s startup incubator CIIE.CO.

It aims to expand its footprint in radiology and blood bank aggregators shortly.

Founded in 2022 by Arpit Jayswal, the platform allows patients to book at-home blood sample collection and receive timely blood reports from any labs of their preference. The platform also has a fleet of phlebotomists that can collect samples within 60 minutes of booking and deliver them to the selected lab. Patients can also discover a lab on the platform based on test availability, pricing, and turnaround time.

It claims to have partnered with 1350 labs, processed around 125,000 orders and is currently clocking a monthly run rate of Rs 55 lakhs at a month-on-month growth of 30%, in the last 10 months.

